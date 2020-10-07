Man dead after 4 people shot in Brownsville: police

Scene in Brownsville, Brooklyn after four men were shot, including a man who was killed, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man was killed and three others injured when the four men were shot in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police said.

One of the victims of the shooting on Hegeman Avenue, near Osborn Street, was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities responded to the Bronwnsvlle scene at about 10:41 p.m., according to the FDNY and NYPD. The four victims were transported to area hospitals.

Three other victims sustained what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man was wounded in the arm, a 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 31-year-old man was shot in his leg, police said.

Police did not release a description of the shooter or any additional identifying information about the victims.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).