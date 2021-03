GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Four people are injured after a shooting near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 4:05 p.m. Both police and emergency units responded to Warren Street just about a half mile from Barclays for reports of a gunshot wound.

Four people were transported to local hospitals. No word on their condition.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.