4 EMTs hurt in crash involving 2 ambulances in Brooklyn: FDNY

Four EMTs were hurt when two ambulances were involved in a crash in Brooklyn late Monday night, Jan. 4, 2021, according to the FDNY.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Four emergency medical technicians were injured when two ambulances were involved in a crash late Monday night, according to the FDNY.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Midwood Street and Brooklyn Avenue in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood, officials said.

One EMT was taken to a nearby hospital while the other three EMTs were treated at the scene for their injuries, according to the FDNY.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Video from the scene, from the Citizen App, showed one ambulance in the road with damages to the front hood of the vehicle, while the other ambulance appeared to have jumped the curb and driven up onto a sidewalk.

Details of what led to or caused the crash were not made clear as of early Tuesday morning.