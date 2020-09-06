3 sought in Brooklyn assault that left man paralyzed on right side

Police are searching for the suspects involved in an assault in Brooklyn that left a man paralyzed on his right side.

It happened on Aug. 28 in the vicinity of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue around 11 p.m., police said.

Two women told a man to assault the 42-year-old victim, according to police.

The man then approached the victim and punched him once, authorities said.

The victim hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was briefly in a coma and is now paralyzed on his right side, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

