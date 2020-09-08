3 people injured in Bed-Stuy shooting: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — At least three people have been shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place at around 4:41 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyversant.

Two 24-year-old men and a 22-year-old man were shot. No word yet on the condition of the three people shot, all have been taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story.