$3 million in grants being given to save Brooklyn community groups during pandemic

BROOKLYN — Community organizations are critical in filling the needs of families living in poverty, especially now during the pandemic; they’ve had a tough time, but one group has stepped up to help the organizations.

Brooklyn Communities Collaborative, a nonprofit that helps combat health inequities in the borough, is giving away $3 million in grants, according to Shari Suchoff,

“We are up to 30 organizations serving the needs of the most at risk communities, really getting in there,” Suchoff said. “So there is no break in service during the pandemic.”

The Campaign Against Hunger just got a $125,000 check.

Nonprofit Little Essentials, which has been on the frontlines serving moms and families in need, got a $50,000 grant. The timing couldn’t be better, interim Director Zakiyyah Mohamed-Stevens said. The organization moved to a bigger space after getting the grant.

“About 95 percent of the families we serve in Brooklyn are black and brown families,” Mohamed-Stevens said.

Her nonprofit is one of dozens of organizations that got a big check.

The BCC will continue to award grants to organizations in need. Nonprofit organizations can check their eligibility and request help here: https://www.brooklyncommunities.org/strongcommunitiesfund

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of organizations that received grants.