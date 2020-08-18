3 men injured in Brooklyn crash: police

Three men were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving two vehicles colliding in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Three men were injured, one seriously, in a Brooklyn crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said an Audi was speeding on Ocean Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed into a Toyota near Beverly Road in the Flatbush area.

According to police, a passenger in the Audi was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).