79-year-old killed, man and child slashed in Brooklyn attack: NYPD

A 79-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 4-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were slashed in a Brooklyn attack on Sunday evening, police said. (PIX11)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — A 79-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 4-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were slashed in a Brooklyn attack on Sunday evening, police said.

Emergency medical services and police rushed to Putnam Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. Officers found a 79-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen, a 49-year-old man who’d been slashed in the hand and a girl with a laceration to the hip.

Police initially said the 49-year-old victim had been stabbed and that the girl had been slashed in the torso.

The three patients were rushed to two different hospitals, an FDNY spokesperson said. The 79-year-old man died at the hospital.

Police took a 22-year-old man into custody. The NYPD has not yet filed charges against him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

