3 firefighters injured in 5-alarm fire at Brooklyn autobody shop: FDNY

Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — At least three firefighters were injured in a massive, five-alarm blaze at an autobody shop in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out at 3432 Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the fire.

Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, urged residents in the area to close their windows due to the heavy smoke.

