3 firefighters injured in 5-alarm fire at Brooklyn autobody shop: FDNY

A fire at an autobody shop in Brooklyn grew to five alarms on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — At least three firefighters were injured in a massive, five-alarm blaze at an autobody shop in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out at 3432 Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the fire.

Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, urged residents in the area to close their windows due to the heavy smoke.

