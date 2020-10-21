2 teen boys and man shot in East Flatbush: police

2 teens, man shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn triple shooting

Police on the scene after two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a triple shooting in the East Flatbush area of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, according to the NYPD.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Brooklyn that left a man and two teenage boys injured Tuesday evening, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said gunfire rang out around 7 p.m. on East 49th Street, near Church Avenue, in the East Flatbush area.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in the leg, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the cheek and a 20-year-old man was shot in the torso, police said.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals.

Police said the three victims were “stable” but further information on their conditions was not known Wednesday morning.

No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing early Wednesday.

Police said the triple shooting is being investigated as possibly gang related.

