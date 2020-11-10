2 sought after Brooklyn deli robbed at gunpoint: police

Surveillance image of two men wanted for robbing a deli at gunpoint at 1293 Blake Ave., in East New York, Brooklyn on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, according to the NYPD.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two men caught on camera robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint in October, the NYPD said Monday.

According to police, the two unidentified individuals walked into the East New York deli at 1293 Blake Ave. around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

One of the individuals is seen in surveillance footage taking out a firearm and pointing it at both store clerks and others.

Police said the pair demanded property from the employees. The workers complied and can be seen in the video placing handfuls of money on the counter.

The two suspects fled in an unknown direction, making off with about $750 in cash and a cellphone, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance video of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).