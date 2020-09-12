2 shootings in Brooklyn in 40 minutes leave 2 injured: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Two shootings in Brooklyn in nearly 40 minutes have left two people injured, police said.

The first shooting took place in Dyker Heights at around 5:23 p.m. on 78th Street and 12th Avenue. A 33-year-old man was sitting in a BMW when 2 men approached and began firing. They fled in a Mercedes Benz in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Another shooting took place in downtown Brooklyn at around 6:01 p.m. on Hudson Walk and Fleet Walk. A man was shot numerous times in the torso. He’s been transported to a local hospital.

There was no description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.