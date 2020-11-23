Woman killed, 6 teens wounded when 2 open fire in Brooklyn apartment building: police

Police on the scene after a shooting at a party in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn left at 20-year-old woman dead and six other young people wounded late Sunday night, Nov. 22, 2020, the NYPD said.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two shooters walked into a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building late Sunday and opened fire at a gathering, killing a woman and injuring six others, police said.

The suspects entered the Albany Avenue building near Fulton Street shortly after 11 p.m., officials said.

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the buttocks was taken by private means to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. Her identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Among the six others wounded were four males and two females, all between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, police said.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso, an 18-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot in the leg, and a 19-year-old boy was shot in the torso, authorities said.

Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier shooting near a sweet 16 party, police said.

Police said the party was held at an event hall on Liberty Avenue and attracted large crowds that resulted in 911 being called to the location just before 8 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg nearby at Liberty Avenue and Crystal Street, the NYPD said. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police believe he was at the earlier party.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooters in either incident.

