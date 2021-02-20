2 officers injured in crash while responding to call in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two police officers were injured in a car crash while responding to a call in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The officers were en route to a report of shots fired on Vermont Avenue in East New York when the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m., police said.

The marked police vehicle was traveling on Livonia Avenue when the driver of a black sedan tried to make a left turn onto the street from Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities said.

The officer tried to avoid the sedan but the two cars collided, sending the police vehicle into a pillar of an above-ground subway track, according to the NYPD.

Both officers suffered leg injuries and were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The sedan driver, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

No arrests were made.

