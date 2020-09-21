2 NYPD officers injured in Brooklyn crash: police

Brooklyn

2 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn crash

Scene after an NYPD vehicle crashed into a parked car in Brooklyn after swerving to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle on Sunday night, Sept. 20, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two NYPD officers were hurt when their cruiser crashed into a parked car on a Brooklyn street Sunday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of Autumn Avenue and Etna Street in the Cypress Hills section, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the police car swerved to avoid hitting another oncoming vehicle, which caused the cruiser to strike the parked vehicle.

Both officers in the cop car were taken to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries, police said.

One officers had a general complaint of pain while the other had a leg injury.

Both cops are expected to be okay.

