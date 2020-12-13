2 killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run crash: NYPD

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in East New York on Dec. 12, 2020, police said.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A hit-and-run crash left two people dead in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

First responders were called to the intersection of Flatlands and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York just before 11 p.m.

According to investigators, a gray BMW was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when it struck a Toyota Camry, which was heading east on Flatlands Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Their identities are being withheld by police until their families are notified.

Two men who were in the BMW ran away from the crash, according to authorities.

