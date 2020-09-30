2 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS-GARDENS, Brooklyn — Two people, including a firefighter, were hurt after flames broke out in a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the first call came around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in top-floor apartment in a six-story building located at 40 Clarkson Ave. in the Prospect Lefferts-Gardens neighborhood.

About 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to battle the blaze, which was officially put under control around 5:10 a.m., the FDNY said.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

A civilian also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning.