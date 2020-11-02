2 found dead after FDNY responds to carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

Emergency responders found two people dead from carbon monoxide after they rushed to a Bensonhurst building on Monday night, officials aid.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Emergency responders found two people dead from carbon monoxide after they rushed to a Bensonhurst building on Monday night, officials aid.

They rushed to Avenue O near West 4th Street around 7:40 p.m. after reports of cardiac arrest, an FDNY spokesperson said. Once units determined there was carbon monoxide, the call was upgraded to a Hazardous Materials Incident.

Four people were treated on scene, officials said. They all refused transport to the hospital.

Utility companies were notified and officials said they’d launched an investigation into the cause.

Identifying information has not yet been released for the victims.

FDNY officials reminded New Yorkers to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.