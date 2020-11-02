2 found dead after FDNY responds to carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Emergency responders found two people dead from carbon monoxide after they rushed to a Bensonhurst building on Monday night, officials aid.
They rushed to Avenue O near West 4th Street around 7:40 p.m. after reports of cardiac arrest, an FDNY spokesperson said. Once units determined there was carbon monoxide, the call was upgraded to a Hazardous Materials Incident.
Four people were treated on scene, officials said. They all refused transport to the hospital.
Utility companies were notified and officials said they’d launched an investigation into the cause.
Identifying information has not yet been released for the victims.
FDNY officials reminded New Yorkers to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
View this post on Instagram
CO is a colorless, odorless, tasteless and toxic gas that is undetectable by human senses. Be #FDNYSmart – protect yourself from this silent killer. Working smoke/CO alarms save lives by quickly giving you and your loved ones an early warning signal that something is wrong. Have both a smoke alarm and a CO alarm (or a combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm) installed where you sleep and on every level of your home, including basements. Working alarms are the most critical component of your escape plan. Learn more at fdnysmart.org.