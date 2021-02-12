14 in custody after multiple guns found on Brooklyn party-bus: NYPD

Police took about two dozen people into custody for questioning after pulling over a party bus in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn early Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, after receiving reports of people on the bus being armed with guns, the NYPD said.

DUMBO, Brooklyn — Over a dozen people were taken into police custody early Friday after multiple firearms were found on a pulled-over party bus in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers pulled the party bus over just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and York Street, in the Dumbo neighborhood.

The bus, which was operated by Party Bus Express New York, was pulled over after police got a call that some passengers may have been armed, officials said.

Police said they initially took about two dozen people in to the 84th precinct for questioning.

Eight guns were confiscated from the bus, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made as of 7:15 a.m.

Police said no shots were ever fired and no injuries were reported.