2 charged with arson after 5 school buses set on fire in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police charged two 18-year-olds with arson on Sunday following several school bus fires in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Czhine Samuel and Shamell Jervey are accused of setting fire to five yellow school buses in East Flatbush between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19, police said.

The pair live at the same address in the neighborhood, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they’re related.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday, according to police. The two suspects walked up to a school bus parked on Avenue D, near East 45th Street, and lit it on fire before running off, officials said.

The first two buses were targeted just over two hours apart on Nov. 1, according to police. One bus was parked near Albany Avenue and Farragut Road and the other was parked on Avenue D near Schenectady Avenue, officials said.

The suspected arsonists struck again on Nov. 12, lighting two more buses on fire, police said. One bus was parked on East 49th Street and the other was parked on East 45th Street.

All of the buses sustained damage, but no injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

