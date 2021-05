CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two people were arrested for the murder of a man found dead, tied up inside of his Brooklyn apartment, officials said Monday.

Police arrested Amanda Sylvester, 35, of Brooklyn, and Sean Idlet, 49, of Brooklyn, in the death of Malcolm Holder, 46.

Holder was found by a caregiver inside of his apartment Friday, bound and face down in his living room. He was pronounced dead.

Sylvester and Idlet faces charges of murder, robbery and burglary, according to the NYPD.