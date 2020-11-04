2 arrested in connection to 2018 death of woman found dismembered in Canarsie Park

Brandy Odom’s body was found dismembered at Canarsie Park in Brooklyn April 9, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities arrested two people in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found dismembered in a Brooklyn park in 2018.

Cory Martin, 33, and Adelle Anderson, 32, were arrested in Trenton, New Jersey Wednesday and face charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

They have not been charged with the victim’s murder.

On April 9, 2018, Brandy Odom’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area in Canarsie Park, a few blocks from her relative’s apartment, authorities said.

A dog walker found the body parts in the wooded area and detectives found more evidence in a nearby trash bin. A tattoo on Odom’s chest — of her nickname “Chocolate” — helped police identify her.

The cause of death was homicidal asphyxia, according to the detention memo.

Martin and Anderson devised a scheme to collect life insurance policies by fraudulently misrepresenting the relationship between Odom and Anderson, federal officials said.

Anderson had been claimed as the sole beneficiary recipient for Odom and was listed as her “sister.” The two are not related, according to Odom’s surviving family members.

One insurance policy was for $50,000 from Globe Life Insurance Company and the other was from American National Insurance Company worth $150,000, according to the complaint.

Anderson and Martin attempted to claim benefits under life insurance policies following Odom’s death, the complaint said.

Just days before Odom’s body was found, Martin had searched for saws online, according to investigators.

A Valley Stream Home Depot also recorded the purchase of a Dewalt 12-Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw, five saw blades and black contractor bags. The transaction was conducted in cash.

That same day, a search on Youtube was conducted on Martin’s phone: “how to insert blade for reciprocating saw” and “using reciprocating saw.”

Following Odom’s death, several internet searches were conducted on Martin’s phone including terms such as “breaking news nyc today,” and accessed a story titled “Woman’s dismembered body found inside Canarsie Park.”

According to the detention memo, text messages on Martin’s phone reflected that Odom was engaged in commercial sex services for Martin.