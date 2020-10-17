19-year-old hospitalized after Brooklyn shooting: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place on Rutland Road at 7:52 p.m. The 19-year-old told authorities he’d heard shots and then felt pain.

He’s been transported to a local hospital. Both police and fire officials called his condition “serious but stable.”

No arrests have been made, the incident is under investigation.