19-year-old hospitalized after Brooklyn shooting: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place on Rutland Road at 7:52 p.m. The 19-year-old told authorities he’d heard shots and then felt pain.

He’s been transported to a local hospital. Both police and fire officials called his condition “serious but stable.”

No arrests have been made, the incident is under investigation.

