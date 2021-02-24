18-year-old woman struck in leg in Brooklyn drive-by shooting: police

Police and EMS on the scene after an 18-year-old female was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Winthrop Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens area of Brooklyn on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, 2021, the NYPD said.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation after a teenager was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on a Brooklyn street late Tuesday night, officials said.

The 18-year-old woman was walking with her friend around 10:20 p.m. on Winthrop Street, between Rogers and Bedford avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a gray Infiniti drove by the pair and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the teen in the leg.

EMS responded and the victim was taken to a local hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not yet known if the teenager was the intended target, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).