18-year-old woman struck in leg in Brooklyn drive-by shooting: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen shot in leg in Brooklyn drive-by shooting

Police and EMS on the scene after an 18-year-old female was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Winthrop Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens area of Brooklyn on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, 2021, the NYPD said.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation after a teenager was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on a Brooklyn street late Tuesday night, officials said.

The 18-year-old woman was walking with her friend around 10:20 p.m. on Winthrop Street, between Rogers and Bedford avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a gray Infiniti drove by the pair and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the teen in the leg.

EMS responded and the victim was taken to a local hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not yet known if the teenager was the intended target, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss