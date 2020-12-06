An 18-year-old stabbed to death in Sheepshead Bay on Sunday, officials said. (Citizen App)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday evening, police said.

Jaba Adamia, 18, was killed by a stab wound to the torso, officials said. He was found on East 21st Street near Avenue P, about half a mile from his home.

Adamia was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

