18-year-old fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn deli: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teenager was shot and killed in a Brooklyn deli Wednesday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a person shot inside 296 New Lots Ave. in the East New York section, police said. Google Maps identifies the address as a deli.

Cops discovered the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending family notification.

Police said early Thursday that no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

