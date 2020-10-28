16-year-old boy fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn

Police on the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest at Brooklyn’s Kingsborough NYCHA complex in the Crown Heights area on Tuesday night, Oct. 27, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot to death in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

Cops responded to a 911 call just after 10 p.m. for a person shot in front of a building at the Kingsborough NYCHA complex in the Weeksville neighborhood of Crown Heights, according to police.

Officials said responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS also responded and rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and police said their investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

12-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn after complaining of head pain; police investigating

MTA conductor slashing latest in string of subway attacks

Arrest in shooting that killed 1-year-old Brooklyn boy last summer: NYPD

Small Business Spotlight: Savvy Bistro in Crown Heights

Two young brothers from Brooklyn survive COVID inflammation disease a year apart

Multiple groups demand hate crime investigation over Sikh victim of Brooklyn hammer attack

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss