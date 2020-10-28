16-year-old boy fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn: police

Police on the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest at Brooklyn’s Kingsborough NYCHA complex in the Crown Heights area on Tuesday night, Oct. 27, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot to death in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

Cops responded to a 911 call just after 10 p.m. for a person shot in front of a building at the Kingsborough NYCHA complex in the Weeksville neighborhood of Crown Heights, according to police.

Officials said responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS also responded and rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and police said their investigation remained ongoing.

