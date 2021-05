A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Seven people were hospitalized and 16 were injured after a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn Thursday, according to the FDNY.

The incident happened on Autumn Avenue in East New York Thursday afternoon.

No word on what caused the problem. The FDNY reminded New Yorkers in an Instagram post to always have both a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm in their residences.