153-year-old arch is restored in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — People have been strolling into Prospect Park through the Endale Arch since 1867.

The structure reopened to the public this week after a restoration project that began five years ago.

It’s located on the north side of the park. Visitors should head to the Long Meadow from Grand Army Plaza.

Prospect Park Alliance organized the effort. The non-profit organization provides staff and resources to keep the park green and vibrant.

The $500,000 project was funded by the Tiger Baron Foundation with additional support from NYC Councilmember Brad Lander’s participatory budgeting process.

Barnhart Restoration restored the interior of the arch and its exterior stonework. The original design included a wood lining.

