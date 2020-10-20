Teenage boy stabbed in Brooklyn: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A teenager was stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.
Police said the boy was stabbed in the neck and back around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Euclid avenues, in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.
In video from the scene, a man claiming to be a friend of the teen said the 16-year-old victim was stabbed three times and that his phone was also stolen during the attack.
He said the stabbing happened as the two were walking home and that they live in the same building.
An NYPD spokesperson told PIX11 the teen was possibly the victim of a robbery gone wrong.
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with what police originally described as possibly life-threatening injuries, but later said he was “stable.”
The victim’s friend said he was awake but that his heart was bothering him.
Officials did not immediately have further details on his condition.
No arrests have been made.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).