15-year-old boy shot in leg on Brooklyn street: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was wounded when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.
Police said shots rang out around 9 p.m. near the intersection of East 99th Street and Seaview Avenue in the Canarsie section.
The 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.
Police said it is possible the shooter opened fire from a white vehicle. The investigation was ongoing.
