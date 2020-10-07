15-year-old boy shot in leg on Brooklyn street: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was wounded when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out around 9 p.m. near the intersection of East 99th Street and Seaview Avenue in the Canarsie section.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Police said it is possible the shooter opened fire from a white vehicle. The investigation was ongoing.

