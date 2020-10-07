15-year-old boy shot in leg on Brooklyn street: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was wounded when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out around 9 p.m. near the intersection of East 99th Street and Seaview Avenue in the Canarsie section.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Police said it is possible the shooter opened fire from a white vehicle. The investigation was ongoing.

