14 injured when stolen SUV fleeing from cops crashes into MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Fourteen people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Brooklyn when a stolen SUV slammed into an MTA bus, the NYPD said.

According to police, it all started around 6 p.m. when cops tried to stop a speeding Toyota Highlander near the intersection of East 86th Street and Glenwood Road in Canarsie.

The SUV, which police later said appears to be stolen, didn’t stop but police did not pursue, authorities said.

However, just blocks away, the speeding vehicle ran a stop sign at East 87th Street and Avenue M and crashed into a B103 bus traveling eastbound, officials said.

According to police, the impact of the crash caused the bus to strike a BMW traveling in the opposite direction.

Authorities said 10 passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, as did the driver of the BMW.

The three occupants of the stolen SUV also suffered injuries, including at least one broken leg, police said.

They were taken into police custody and charges are pending, according to the NYPD.