12-year-old loses consciousness, suffers broken bones when sucker-punched waiting for friend on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Police say this man sucker-punched a 12-year-old boy, causing him to lose consciousness and break bones, Nov. 2, 2020 (NYPD).

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old boy lost consciousness when he was sucker-punched in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn Monday while sitting on a curb waiting for a friend, police said.

It happened at East 13th Street and Avenue T in Sheepshead Bay. Authorities said the boy was approached from behind by an unknown male assailant who punched him in the face.

The boy suffered facial fractures, bleeding and bruising, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was said to be stable.

The man, thought to be in his twenties, fled on foot southbound on East 13th Street, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).