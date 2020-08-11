12-year-old girl raped in back of livery cab, driver arrested, NYPD says

Livery cab driver Rafael Martinez, 32, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who rode in his vehicle as a passenger Monday.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — A 12-year-old girl was raped in the backseat of a livery cab in Brooklyn Monday, according to police.

Authorities said the girl was put in the livery cab by her parents in Fort Greene at around 5 p.m. Monday to be driven to her grandmother’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

During that ride, the driver parked the car, entered the rear of the vehicle with the girl and raped her, police said.

The driver then got back in the driver’s seat but the girl never made it to her destination.

Police said he brought her back to where he picked her up and let her out.

At 8:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull and met with the girl’s parents.

The driver, Rafael Martinez, 32, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.