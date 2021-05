BROOKLYN — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy who had been missing since Friday was found safe Wednesday, police said.

Ryan Zhu was reported missing by his mother from his residence on 14th Avenue Saturday just after 7 p.m. The last she’d seen him was Friday night at 11 p.m.

NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey tweeted out asking for help Tuesday evening.

The NYPD reported him found safe by Wednesday evening.