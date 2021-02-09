12-year-old boy missing in Brooklyn: police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

BROOKLYN — Update: The boy was found safe by Wednesday, the NYPD said.

A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since Friday, police said.

Ryan Zhu was reported missing by his mother from his residence on 14th Avenue Saturday just after 7 p.m. The last she’d seen him was Friday night at 11 p.m.

NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey tweeted out asking for help Tuesday evening.

Ryan is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a red jacket, green sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and red sneakers. He’s said to be in good health and good mental condition, according to authorities.

Police are investigating. They ask that anyone with any information contact Det. Dylan Kangas at 718-236-2502 or the Detective Borough Brooklyn South at 718-287-3239.