12 injured in multi-vehicle Brooklyn crash that included MTA bus: FDNY

Brooklyn

12 injured in Canarsie crash
CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Update: Police said 14 people were injured when a stolen SUV ran a stop sign and crashed into the MTA bus.

Original story: At least a dozen people are injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn Thursday that included an MTA bus, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. Thursday on East 87th Street in Canarsie. The fire department received reports of a multi-vehicle accident.

A total of 12 people were injured with two being taken to a local hospital. An MTA bus was involved in the accident and seen “smoking,” according to the police.

