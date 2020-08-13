12 injured in multi-vehicle Brooklyn crash that included MTA bus: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Update: Police said 14 people were injured when a stolen SUV ran a stop sign and crashed into the MTA bus.

Original story: At least a dozen people are injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn Thursday that included an MTA bus, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. Thursday on East 87th Street in Canarsie. The fire department received reports of a multi-vehicle accident.

A total of 12 people were injured with two being taken to a local hospital. An MTA bus was involved in the accident and seen “smoking,” according to the police.