$10k reward offered for info in Brooklyn mass shooting that left woman dead, police say

Daijyonna Long was killed in a mass shooting in Brooklyn on Nov. 22, 2020, according to police. (Provided by the NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a mass shooting at a gathering in a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment that left a woman dead and six teenagers injured, police said Friday.

Police on Friday also identified the slain victim as Daijyonna Long.

The 20-year-old was shot multiple times last Sunday before being transported by private means to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Six others were shot at the gathering, including four males and two females, all between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. at a residence on Albany Avenue near Fulton Street, according to the NYPD.

The shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 party, police said.

Police said the party was held at an event hall on Liberty Avenue and attracted large crowds that resulted in 911 being called to the location just before 8 p.m.

Less than an hour later, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg nearby at Liberty Avenue and Crystal Street, the NYPD said. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police believe he was at the earlier party.

Police have not released a description of the shooters in either incident.

The non-profit Gun Violence Archives defines a mass shooting as a shooting that left four or more people shot or killed. The website reports there have been more than 580 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.

Anyone with information pertaining to this homicide is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM us @nypdtips pic.twitter.com/rsuS79BmSh — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) November 25, 2020