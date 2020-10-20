100-year-old cinema in Brooklyn hopes to reopen soon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — The seats have been empty at Alpine Cinema and the rest of the movie theaters in New York since March.

On Friday, some in the state will be cleared by the governor to reopen at 25% capacity. That does not yet include cinemas in New York City, or 12 other counties upstate.

Alpine Cinema on 5th Avenue in Bay Ride, Brooklyn has been in the movie business since 1921.

Nick Nikolauo has been the owner since the early part of this century. He also owns two other neighborhood movie houses.

He and a dedicated construction crew have been remodeling the property. The impressive lobby has been opened up and now features original fixtures.

They are looking forward to opening when the health data is at the required level.