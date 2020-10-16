10 injured, 1 hospitalized in Brooklyn multi-vehicle crash: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — One person is hospitalized and nine others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place on the Belt Parkway near Exit 8 in Sheepshead Bay.

A total of 10 people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash. One was taken to a local hospital with what authorities called “serious” but non-life threatening injuries.

The other nine were evaluated and treated at the scene of the crash.