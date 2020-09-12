1 ‘seriously’ injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOREUM HILL, Brooklyn — A person is seriously injured after a fire in a Brooklyn building Saturday afternoon, the FDNY confirmed.

The fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Warren Street and 3rd Avenue in Boreum Hill. The blaze was on the 1st floor of a six-story building.

The fire was under control by 12:59 p.m. after 60 fire fighters responded. One person was taken to a local hospital with what was termed “serious, life-threatening” injuries.