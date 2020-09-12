1 ‘seriously’ injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY

Brooklyn

BOREUM HILL, Brooklyn — A person is seriously injured after a fire in a Brooklyn building Saturday afternoon, the FDNY confirmed.

The fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Warren Street and 3rd Avenue in Boreum Hill. The blaze was on the 1st floor of a six-story building.

The fire was under control by 12:59 p.m. after 60 fire fighters responded. One person was taken to a local hospital with what was termed “serious, life-threatening” injuries.

