1 dead, 2 wounded in Coney Island triple shooting: police

A man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting on West 16th Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn, early Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on a Coney Island street early Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the three men were shot when gunfire erupted just before 2 a.m. on West 16th Street, between Hart Place and Neptune Avenue.

Responding officers found the first victim, 25, with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS responded and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The second victim, 37, sustained gunshot wounds to the buttocks and right ankle, police said.

And cops said the third victim, 26, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the right forearm.

The two surviving victims were taken to a local hospital but their conditions were not immediately known.

A neighbor told PIX11 they believe it could have been a drive-by shooting. Police have not confirmed this.

The NYPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased victim is pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).