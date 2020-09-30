1 dead, 1 injured after speeding vehicle strikes tree in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — One man is dead and another is injured after their speeding vehicle struck a tree in Brooklyn early Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a call of a single motor vehicle collision at the corner of Ocean Parkway and Newkirk Avenue in Kensington just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man pinned inside a motor vehicle, both with severe body trauma, according to police.

The 24-year-old, later identified as Nuvakh Ilishayev, was unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

Both men were extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where Ilishayev was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation revealed Ilishayev was driving a 2019 BMW M5 sedan along the Ocean Parkway at an apparent high speed when he struck a tree.

The 21-year-old man, who was the front-seat passenger, was listed in stable condition.