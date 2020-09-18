1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle jumped a curb in Brooklyn Friday, police said.

The 64-year-old man driving the 2006 Lincoln Commander was not the owner of the vehicle but the employee of a car wash that the owner of the vehicle had stopped at. He lost control of the vehicle while backing out of the car wash and ended up driving the wrong way down Atlantic Avenue and Milford Street and tried to make a U-turn.

During the U-turn, the employee ended up striking a pedestrian at a bus stop before hitting a building. The pedestrian, Omesh Persaud, a 47-year-old Queens man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

“The guy was innocent,” just waiting for a bus,” Francisco Rodriguez, an eyewitness, told PIX11 News.

Rodriguez said he saw it all and is still traumatized from witnessing the deadly crash right near the car wash on the corner where he lives.

“He was dragged. The car just took him,” Rodriguez told PIX11 News. “He was going like 60, 50 miles an hour,” he added.

The owner of the vehicle was still waiting for his SUV at the car wash, according to police.