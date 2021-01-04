4-year-old killed, 6-year-old hospitalized in Brooklyn hit-and-run: police

Two children were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn. One of the children died, police say.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A 4-year-old boy is dead and a 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn on Monday morning, according to police and a law enforcement source.

Authorities said the call came in just after 9 a.m. and that the children were struck on 67th Street, between 20th and 21st avenues in the Bensonhurst section, just around the corner from PS 205, The Clarion School.

It was not immediately clear if the children attended this school.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital by Hatzalah before the FDNY arrived on the scene, officials said.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the 6-year-old was listed in critical condition, police said.

A blue minivan left the scene, but police said the driver was later contacted and has returned to the scene.

He is being questioned by police.

Correction: Police initially reported the victims were brothers. The story has been updated.