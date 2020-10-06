Brooklyn residents anxious over closure orders amid coronavirus spike

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Gravesend residents waited anxiously Tuesday night to see how their lives would be affected by a new COVID-19 induced shutdown of public and private schools, along non-essential businesses.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was reinstating restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and around areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. One 23-year-old Gravesened, Brooklyn resident said he understood the rationale, but said he was fed up.

“If you have to close it, you have to close it. It’s just got to be up to the businesses. You have a business, somebody don’t have a mask, don’t let them in,” he said. “But people gotta pay rent. People gotta eat. If you can leave certain places and certain places not, it doesn’t make sense.”

He’s not the only one frustrated. Residents across Brooklyn and Queens are impacted by the new rules because of increased coronavirus rates that hovered at or above 3% for the last seven days.

The closure plan is designed to crack down on mass gatherings and now includes not just specific zip codes, but red zones, indicating the actual “hot spot”, orange for a “warning zone” and yellow – a precautionary area.

“The virus is not coming from non-essential businesses. That’s not what this is about,” Cuomo said. “It may be spread by non-essential businesses. The virus is not starting in schools. It may be spread by schools.”

City Councilman Mark Treyger represents Gravesend and is skeptical of the new closure plan.

“We have a citywide issue, even beyond New York City, not just a nine zip code or a cluster issue,” Treyger said. “So I think that language matters ad tonight, the fact that New York City still does not even have clarity on what the boundaries are for the orange, or yellow or red zones speaks volumes about where we stand right now in this fight against this pandemic.”

