Brooklyn, Queensboro bridges to add bicycle-only lanes

FILE – This photo from Tuesday May 21, 2002, shows cyclists riding across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Bicyclists who currently share space with pedestrians as they try to get across New York City’s Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges will get their own lanes across those spans.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Bridges for the People” project on Thursday evening, as part of his final State of the City speech.

On the Brooklyn Bridge, the innermost car lane in the Manhattan-bound direction will be turned into a two-way bicycle lane.

At the Queensboro Bridge between Queens and Manhattan, de Blasio says construction will start this year on making the outer roadway on the north side into a two-way bicycle lane.