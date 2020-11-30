Brooklyn man gives back following health scares, creates toy drive for local kids

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — When times are tough, the goodness in people can often shine through.

For example, a Brooklyn man who has had his own struggles has started a toy drive to make Christmas that much brighter for the young people in his neighborhood.

Courtney Starks has been through a lot in his 31 years, and that’s why the Mill Basin resident created Courtney’s Corner Toy Drive and Christmas Spectacular: to brighten an otherwise gloomy holiday time for so many young people whose families are struggling physically and financially during these COVID-19 times.

“My heart bleeds for our younger people. I know in the midst of the pandemic, our young people have suffered the most,” Starks told PIX11 News.

Starks has gone through his own medical journey, and knows what it’s like to be gravely ill.

“I’ve faced death’s door lots of times,” Starks told PIX1I News. “I recently was kidney transplanted. I’ve gone through ten years of pain and suffering, not knowing if I was going to make it. I got the opportunity for a second chance of life.”

Courtney’s Corner is partnering with a non profit called Life Beyond Bars, whose mission is to prevent children from entering the prison system.

As Starks’ friends help collect toys and other donations dropped off at Courtney’s Mill Basin apartment, they are always looking for more new, unwrapped toys.

His helpers are amazed at all he has accomplished in just a few weeks.

“I love that he’s so passionate that he wants to give back to the community,” Jessica Aaron, a friend and helper, told PIX11 News.

“As an educator, I see how the pandemic has been affecting our students,” Shakema Townsend, another of Stark’ friends, told PIX11 News. “I think it’s amazing.”

Courtney’s Corner is accepting donations until Dec. 18.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help brighten someone’s Christmas, you can reach Courtney Starks on digital platforms @courtneystarksofficial, or e-mail him at courtneyscorner89@gmail.com.

Courtney’s Corner Christmas Spectacular is already sold out because of social distancing rules; they must keep gatherings small. But Starks is also hoping to distribute 200 donated toys to youth shelters and hospitals.