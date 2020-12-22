Yankees commit $50,000 to Bronx businesses hurt by COVID-19

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees are committing $50,000 to businesses located near their stadium in the Bronx that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With fans banned from Major League Baseball stadiums during the 2020 season, restaurants and merchandise shops around Yankee Stadium told The Associated Press they suffered losses that threatened to shutter their businesses.

As MLB plays on, the businesses it feeds fight for survival

Some even expressed hope the Yankees would step in to offer direct support.

The Yankees are providing 10 awards each worth $5,000, and it said in a release Tuesday that because “the greatest immediate need among residents in the nearby community is food, the majority of the commitment will be directed toward local restaurants and food providers.”

