Yankees commit $50,000 to Bronx businesses hurt by COVID-19

Bronx

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball

Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees are committing $50,000 to businesses located near their stadium in the Bronx that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With fans banned from Major League Baseball stadiums during the 2020 season, restaurants and merchandise shops around Yankee Stadium told The Associated Press they suffered losses that threatened to shutter their businesses.

As MLB plays on, the businesses it feeds fight for survival

Some even expressed hope the Yankees would step in to offer direct support.

The Yankees are providing 10 awards each worth $5,000, and it said in a release Tuesday that because “the greatest immediate need among residents in the nearby community is food, the majority of the commitment will be directed toward local restaurants and food providers.”

Share this story

Bronx Videos

7 injured in fast-moving 4-alarm fire in the Bronx

Citymeals on Wheels commemorate one year of emergency response through the pandemic

Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA residence

Candidates running in NYC’s first few ranked choice elections already raising concerns

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore