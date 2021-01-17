Workers at Hunts Point Produce Market on strike, want increased wages

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Hunts Point Produce Market workers went on strike Sunday over a wage dispute.

About 1,400 workers there are essential in getting groceries on shelves throughout New York City. Members of the Teamsters Local 202 union wanted a $1 per hour raise.

“They want to have a decent job to go to every day,” Union President Danny Kane said.

But a market spokesperson said the market itself was hurting financially because of the pandemic; business was down 30 percent last spring and they invested millions in protective equipment.

The spokesperson said they were still open for business and that their priority was getting fresh produce to stores in the region.

“We are disappointed that the union walked away from the bargaining table more than a week ago and have chosen to focus instead on having employees walk off the job, which negatively impacts its members and the community,” the spokesperson said.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. warned the strike could have a “ripple effect across the East Coast.”

“It is disheartening to hear that our Hunts Point Produce Market workers and management could not come to an agreement during their negotiations,” he said.”In good faith, I hope both parties will do the right thing and come back to the negotiating table immediately and reach the agreement that these essential workers deserve.”

